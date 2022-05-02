Beniers registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Beniers got on the scoresheet in nine of his 10 games (three goals, six helpers) to close out the 2021-22 campaign. The 19-year-old center didn't look out of place in a top-six role, which speaks to the maturity in his game already. He'll likely break camp with the Kraken next year as he prepares for his first full NHL season, which makes him an intriguing options in redraft leagues next fall.