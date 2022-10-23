Beniers notched a goal Sunday, but the Kraken fell to the Blackhawks 5-4.

Beniers, who centers the Kraken's top line despite appearing in only 17 NHL games, recorded his fifth point in seven games this season. In an abbreviated audition last season, the 2021 No. 2 overall draft pick collected nine points in 10 games. Beniers' second goal of the season Sunday tied the game 19 seconds after Max Domi handed the Blackhawks a second-period lead. Beniers, who unleashed four shots, paced the Kraken forwards in ice time (20:50).