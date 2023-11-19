Beniers scored a goal three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Beniers has scored in consecutive contests for the first time this season. He also earned his third multi-point effort of the season Saturday. The sophomore center is up to three tallies, seven helpers, 33 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-15 rating through 19 appearances. He was streaky at times as a rookie last year, but he's capable of playing better than he has for much of the first month of the campaign.