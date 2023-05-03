Beniers notched an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars in Game 1.

Beniers helped out on Jordan Eberle's first-period tally. Through eight playoff games, Beniers has been limited two two points, 17 shots on net, six blocked shots and five hits. He's averaging of 18:27 of ice time in the postseason, up from 17:06 in the regular season. The rookie center often found offense in bursts while racking up 24 goals and 57 points in 80 contests in 2022-23, so it's possible he could build off of Tuesday's performance.