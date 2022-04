Beniers scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

Beniers hasn't needed much time to acclimate to the NHL -- he's earned a goal and an assist through his first two appearances. The center's second-period tally gave the Kraken their only lead in regulation. The 19-year-old should continue to play top-six minutes to close out the year, and he's providing instant results for fantasy managers who have taken a gamble on him.