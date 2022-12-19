Beniers registered an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Beniers did solid work below the goal line to poke a puck free, and that earned him a helper on Jared McCann's game-winner with 4:32 left in the third period. This was just the second time in seven games Beniers has gotten on the scoresheet -- he's hit a bit of a quiet patch on offense lately. The 20-year-old rookie has 11 goals, 13 helpers, 60 shots on net, a plus-5 rating, 36 hits and 20 blocked shots in 30 outings overall.