Beniers logged two assists, including one on the power play, and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Coyotes.

Beniers has four goals and four helpers over his last seven contests. He's struggled with consistency this year, but he's putting together a solid finish to the campaign. The 21-year-old center has 36 points (12 on the power play), 126 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 72 outings overall.