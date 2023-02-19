Beniers notched two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Beniers has picked up multiple points in consecutive contests since he snapped a 10-game drought. The 20-year-old center set up both of the Kraken's second-period goals, scored by Jordan Eberle and Jamie Oleksiak. Offense has tended to come in bunches for Beniers during his rookie year. He's at 18 goals, 22 helpers, 103 shots on net, 64 hits and a plus-8 rating through 54 outings, and he's a solid fantasy play while his offense is hot.