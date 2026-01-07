Beniers notched two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Bruins.

Beniers has opened January with five points (three goals, two assists) over four games. The center helped out on tallies by Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann in this high-scoring victory. Beniers is up to seven goals, 19 helpers, eight power-play points, 76 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 41 appearances in a top-six role.