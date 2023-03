Beniers notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Beniers twice found Jordan Eberle near the net, and Eberle distributed from there on goals by Jared McCann and Jaden Schwartz. Over his last seven games, Beniers has two goals and six assists, neatly contained in four multi-point outings. The 20-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 25 helpers, 112 shots on net, 68 hits and a plus-7 rating through 59 contests.