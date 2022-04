Beniers notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

Beniers didn't have to wait a full period to earn his first NHL point, as he set up Ryan Donato's opening tally 14:13 into his first game. The University of Michigan product had 43 points in 37 games in the NCAA this season, and he's stepped right into a top-six role for the Kraken after logging 17:10 of ice time. He could be a solid DFS option for the remainder of the regular season since he'll be seeing plenty of playing time.