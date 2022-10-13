Beniers scored a goal on four shots and supplied a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Beniers got off to a hot start in what will be his first full season. He set up a Jared McCann tally in the first period and scored one of his own in the third. The second overall pick from 2021 showed his scoring potential with nine points in 10 contests at the end of last season, and he should be a in position to succeed as the Kraken's top-line center this year. While he might not maintain that lofty scoring pace, he should do enough for consideration in most fantasy formats.