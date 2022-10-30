Beniers notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Beniers picked up an assist on a Jordan Eberle goal in the second period. The helper extended Beniers' point streak to four games, though his run of goal scoring came to a close. The 19-year-old continues to be steady in a top-six role -- he has four goals, four helpers, 21 shots on net, 10 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 10 contests. That's just one point back of what he posted in a 10-game audition last season, so he looks like a good bet to produce at a high level.