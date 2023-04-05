Beniers scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
Beniers was sharp defensively throughout the game, and he was rewarded by finding the empty net from deep in his own zone. The rookie center is making one last impression on the Calder Trophy race, racking up three goals and two helpers over his last six games. He's up to 22 tallies, 54 points, a plus-11 rating, 138 shots on net and 76 hits through 75 outings.
