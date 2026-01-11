Beniers scored a goal and put two shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Carolina.

In the opening period, Beniers scored Seattle's first goal of the evening to tie the game at one apiece. Since Dec. 22, he has elevated the Kraken's offense with five goals and 10 points in as many games. Overall, the 23-year-old center has nine goals, 28 points, 82 shots on net and 37 blocks through 43 games this season. Seattle currently ranks 25th in the NHL with 2.74 goals per game, which is a number that has greatly improved over the last month. A large part of this recent success can be attributed to Beniers, who is tied for the team lead in points with captain Jordan Eberle. As a center who covers categories, Beniers' stock in fantasy is on the rise, giving him viability in a solid chunk of league formats moving forward.