Beniers scored a goal and placed two shots on net in Sunday's 4-2 win over New Jersey.

Beniers lit the lamp for the first of two goals across 18 seconds early on in the third period. Overall, he is up to 12 goals, 34 points, 96 shots on net and 43 blocked shots across 51 games this season. After a solid rookie campaign, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft is currently putting together one of the best stretches of his four-year career. Since Dec. 22, the 23-year-old center has eight goals, 16 points, 37 shots on net, 10 hits and 15 blocks over 18 games. He tied for the team lead in points with team captain Jordan Eberle, and his high-level category coverage is an added reason as to why he is set up for fantasy success for the remainder of the season. Beniers is a top waiver-wire pickup across fantasy formats while his strong run of play lasts.