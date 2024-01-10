Beniers scored a goal and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Beniers snapped a four-game point drought with the second-period tally, which was the last goal of the contest. The 21-year-old center has had trouble getting on the scoresheet consistently. He's at six goals, 19 points, 72 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 40 appearances. With an 8.3 shooting percentage that's likely to go up in the second half, he could still be useful in fantasy.