Beniers scored twice on six shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime win over the Kings.

Beniers tied the game at 1-1 with a power-play marker in the first period. He struck again at even strength in the second. During his five-game point streak, the rookie center has produced four goals and seven assists while going plus-9. He's up to nine tallies, 20 points (five on the power play), 41 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-1 rating in 22 outings overall.