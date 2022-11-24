Beniers scored a goal on two shots, dished a pair of assists and went plus-4 in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Sharks.

Beniers had an excellent outing, earning his first three-point game. He's posted multiple points in each of the last two contests after enduring a six-game slump. For the season, the 20-year-old center is up to six tallies, eight helpers, 32 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-3 rating through 19 appearances. There will be ups and downs as a rookie adjusting to the league, but Beniers has shown a lot of promise in a short amount of time.