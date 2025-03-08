Beniers had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Beniers had his first multi-point effort since Jan. 2. In his last 25 games, he has eight goals and five assists, including Saturday's effort. Beniers' goal stood as the winner after he got the puck low in the offensive zone, stepped out from the goal line and ripped a shot past Samuel Ersson late in the second period. Beniers hasn't taken a notable step forward this year after last season's slide, but he has just 231 games under his belt. Beniers will be fine, although more offense may not come until the 2025-26 campaign.