Beniers scored a power-play goal on five shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Beniers tallied with 26 seconds left in the second period to force overtime. The center has three points over his last four games, but this was his first power-play point since Nov. 18 versus the Red Wings. He's now at four goals, 17 points, 44 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 28 outings overall. Beniers is shooting just 9.1 percent this season, the lowest mark of his career, so he should be able to improve over time.