Beniers (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Friday's home matchup against the Blues, per Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network

Beniers missed the last five games with his upper-body injury. His status for Friday's contest likely won't be confirmed until the Kraken take the ice for pregame warmups, so fantasy managers should plan accordingly. The 21-year-old has registered six goals and 13 assists in 42 games, he will likely need to step up his production if the Kraken have a shot of making the playoffs.