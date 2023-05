Beniers notched an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Beniers had a secondary helper on Adam Larsson's third-period tally. With four points in as many games versus the Stars in the second round, Beniers appears to be getting more comfortable in the playoffs. The center has two goals, three helpers, 20 shots on net, nine blocked shots, seven hits and a plus-4 rating through 11 postseason appearances.