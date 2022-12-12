Beniers logged a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.
Beniers opened the scoring just a minute into the first period, ripping a slapshot past Sergei Bobrovsky. He'd then add an assist on Jordan Eberle's tally in the third. The two-point effort snapped a three-game scoring drought for Beniers. The 20-year-old rookie is up to 11 goals and 12 assists through 27 games this season.
