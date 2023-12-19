Beniers tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas.

Beniers set up Tomas Tatar for Seattle's opening goal in the opening minute of the second period before adding a tally later in the frame, firing a wrist shot past a sprawling Scott Wedgewood. The multi-point effort ended a six-game scoring drought for the 21-year-old Beniers. He's had a disappointing campaign offensively thus far, tallying four goals and 13 points through 32 games after posting 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) as a rookie last season.