Beniers scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Canucks.

Beniers needed just 15 seconds to reply to Andrei Kuzmenko's second-period tally. This was Beniers' third straight game with a goal, and he's up to four in nine outings overall. He's added three helpers, 20 shots on net, a minus-8 rating and eight hits while seeing consistent top-six usage.