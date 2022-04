Beniers scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Beniers tipped in an Adam Larsson shot at 9:52 of the second period, tying the game at 2-2. The 19-year-old Beniers has yet to be held off the scoresheet with two goals and an assist in three games to begin his career. He's added seven shots on net and three hits, and he doesn't look out of place while playing top-six minutes.