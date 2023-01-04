Beniers scored a power-play goal, dished an assist, added four hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Beniers snapped an eight-game goal drought with his second-period tally on a shot he batted out of the air. He also set up Jaden Schwartz 31 seconds later for the game-tying goal. Beniers was limited to two helpers during his slump, but he's followed up quiet stretches with big bursts of offense. The 20-year-old center is at 12 goals, 27 points (six on the power play), 69 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-4 rating through 36 contests.