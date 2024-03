Beniers notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Beniers has a helper in each of the last two games. He's been a little better on offense lately, picking up seven points over his last 10 contests. The second-year center is up to 26 points, 100 shots on net, 37 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 57 outings. Beniers will likely continue to see top-six minutes, as his progress defensively has kept his role safe amid his scoring struggles.