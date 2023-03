Beniers notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Beniers had a strong all-around game Tuesday, with his offense coming in the first period. He had the secondary helpers on goals by Jamie Oleksiak and Jared McCann. Through four games in March, Beniers has five assists and a plus-4 rating. The rookie center is up to 47 points, 115 shots on net, 69 hits and a plus-9 rating through 62 contests overall.