Kraken's Matty Beniers: Keeps up surge with two points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beniers scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, served four PIM and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.
Beniers has racked up four goals and three assists over his last six outings. The 23-year-old is in a groove on a line with Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann -- the trio combined for four goals and eight points in this contest. Beniers is up to 13 goals, 36 points, 99 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 52 appearances this season, and he should continue to see top-line minutes.
