Beniers (upper body) didn't play in the third period of Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets, and there was no update on his status after the game, per Circling Seattle Sports.

Beniers was injured on a hit from Cole Sillinger in the second period. The Kraken have a back-to-back in Pittsburgh and against the Rangers on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, and it's unclear if Beniers will be available for those games. With Andre Burakovsky (lower body) also leaving the contest, the Kraken may need to have Devin Shore and Kailer Yamamoto in the lineup.