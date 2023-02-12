Beniers (knee) blocked a shot late in Sunday's game versus the Flyers, and head coach Dave Hakstol didn't have an update on the rookie's status, Piper Shaw of Root Sports reports.

Beniers' blocked came on the Flyers' last chance in the third period. It's possible the lack of an update was due to how late in the game the injury occurred, though Beniers was seen needing assistance to get down the tunnel after the game. His point drought reached nine contests Sunday. The 20-year-old's status should be updated prior to Tuesday's game in Winnipeg.