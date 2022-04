Beniers posted a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Beniers set up Jordan Eberle's second-period tally. A top-six role and time with the first power-play unit has worked just fine for Beniers, who has earned three of his six points with the man advantage. He's added 15 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in his first seven NHL appearances.