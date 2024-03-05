Beniers posted an assist, four shots on goal, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Beniers had an active third period, setting up an Adam Larsson goal and then jumping into a scrum after Martin Pospisil knocked Vince Dunn (undisclosed) out of the game. The helper was Beniers' second point in the last seven games as his offense continues to sputter in his second campaign. He's at 26 points, 103 shots on net, 38 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 57 appearances this season.