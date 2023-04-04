Beniers logged a shorthanded assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 8-1 win over the Coyotes.

Beniers hasn't received a ton of shorthanded ice time this season, but he was out there in the middle of a Yanni Gourde minor in the first period. Beniers got the puck out of the zone and set up Jared McCann's first of two goals in the game, which stood as the game-winner. With two goals and three assists over his last eight outings, Beniers has done just alright. The 20-year-old is at 53 points, 135 shots on net, 75 hits and a plus-10 rating through 74 appearances.