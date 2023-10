Beniers logged an assist in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Beniers has looked a bit out of sorts to begin his second NHL campaign. He got on the scoresheet with a feed to set up Tye Kartye's third-period marker Thursday. Beniers has managed seven shots on goal, three hits and a minus-5 rating through five appearances, and his 16:14 of ice time Thursday was a season low.