Beniers scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Flames.

Jordan Eberle stole the puck and rushed in, setting up Beniers on an odd-man rush for what was the game-winning tally. It was the first game-winner of Beniers' career. The 19-year-old center has a five-game point streak (four goals, one helper), and he's up to five tallies and nine points through 11 contests this season. He's added 23 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-8 rating while consistently logging top-six minutes.