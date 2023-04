Beniers scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Beniers' tally snapped his four-game point drought. It was also the first goal and point of the 20-year-old's young playoff career -- though Kraken fans will hope it's the first of many. He's added six shots on net, three blocked shots, two hits and a minus-3 rating through postseason outings.