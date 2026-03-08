Beniers scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Senators.

Beniers scored midway through the third period, but that only cut the deficit to 7-3 at the time. The 23-year-old has two goals over six contests since the Olympic break, which appears to have sapped the momentum he was building before the NHL went on pause. The center is at 16 goals, 39 points, 118 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 62 appearances this season. Beniers remains in a top-line role, but he's little more than a depth forward in most fantasy formats.