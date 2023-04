Beniers scored a goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Beniers buried his goal on a hand-off pass from Jared McCann late in the second period. The 20-year-old Beniers is putting the finishing touches on a season that will likely end with him winning the Calder Trophy. He's racked up five goals and three assists over his last eight games, and he's up to 24 tallies, 57 points, 146 shots on net, 77 hits and a plus-16 rating through 78 outings overall.