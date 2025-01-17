Beniers scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Beniers has two goals over his last three contests, but he was the only Kraken skater who could solve Connor Hellebuyck in this contest. The 22-year-old center has nine goals this season, five of which he's scored over his last 10 outings. Overall, he has 24 points, 81 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 46 games.