Beniers scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Beniers has three goals and an assist over his last seven outings. His goal Saturday tied the game at 3-3, and the Kraken were able to separate from the Canucks after that en route to the win. Beniers is up to 14 goals, 33 points, 108 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 61 appearances. He's four points shy of matching last season's 37-point total, but there hasn't been much growth in his offense after his 57-point rookie campaign in 2022-23.