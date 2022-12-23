Beniers produced an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Beniers has picked up a goal and three helpers with a plus-4 rating over his last six games. The rookie center has reached the 25-point mark (11 goals, 14 assists) while adding 63 shots on net, 38 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 32 contests.