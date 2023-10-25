Beniers logged a pair of assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Both of Benier's assists came on Seattle power plays, setting up Jaden Schwartz in the second period before logging the primary helper on Jared McCann's game-tying goal late in the third. Like much of the Kraken offense, the 20-year-old Beniers has gotten off to a slow start this year, as he's yet to score a goal while recording three assists through his first seven games. He had 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) in 80 contests last season.