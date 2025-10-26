Beniers notched two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Beniers has a pair of multi-point efforts over nine games this season. He was limited to just one assist across six contests on the Kraken's recent road trip, but he's been good with five points over three outings on home ice this year. The center is at one goal, five helpers, 16 shots on net, eight blocked shots, five hits and a plus-1 rating while playing on the top line.