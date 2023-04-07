Beniers scored a goal on six shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Beniers helped out on Jared McCann's opening tally and then added one of his own on a third-period breakaway. The 20-year-old Beniers has four goals and three assists over his last seven outings. The rookie center is up to 23 tallies, 33 helpers, 144 shots on net, 76 hits and a plus-13 rating through 76 appearances. With four games left on the Kraken's schedule, he could have a chance to challenge for the 60-point mark.