Beniers scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Beniers has three goals and two helpers over his last six contests. The center set up Adam Larsson's goal to get the Kraken on the board in the first period, and the players reversed roles when Beniers scored to make it 4-2 in the middle frame. The 22-year-old Beniers now has 38 points in 69 appearances, one point better than his 77-game output from 2023-24. He's added 124 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 2024-25 as he continues to fill a two-way role on the Kraken's top line.