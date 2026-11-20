Beniers scored a goal on seven shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Beniers has displayed more consistency than usual with four goals and four assists over his last nine outings. The 24-year-old center remains in a top-six role, but fantasy managers have been waiting a long time for him to take a step in his development. He's at six goals, six helpers, 27 shots on net and a plus-6 rating across 19 contests this season, a pace that would land him right around the 50 points he put up last year.