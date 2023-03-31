Beniers scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Beniers' first-period tally held up as the game-winner, and he also helped out on Daniel Sprong's insurance marker in the third. It's been a solid March for Beniers, who ended the month with two goals and eight assists over 14 games. The 20-year-old rookie is up to 21 tallies, 52 points (10 on the power play), 134 shots on net, 73 hits and a plus-10 rating through 10 appearances.